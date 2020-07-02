Catholic priest who labeled Black Lives Matter movement and organizers ‘maggots and parasites’ in church newsletter suspended

MARYLAND PRIEST OPENS DRIVE-THRU CONFESSIONAL ALL THROUGH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own,” Rothrock wrote. “They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment.”

The diocese expressed “pastoral concern for the affected communities” in a statement posted on its website.

“The suspension offers the Bishop an opportunity for pastoral discernment for the great of the diocese and for the great of Father Rothrock. Various possibilities for his public continuation in priestly ministry are being considered, but he’ll no longer be assigned as Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Deacon Bill Reid will serve as Administrator of St. Elizabeth Seton,” the statement said.

Rothrock have been due to take control as pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel next month.

POLL: ABOUT 7 IN 10 WHITE EVANGELICALS APPROVE OF TRUMP’S JOB

Rothrock issued an apology Tuesday night in a message provided for parishioners and later posted on the church’s web site, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It wasn’t my intention to offend anybody, and I am sorry that my words have caused any hurt to anyone,” Rothrock wrote.

The church must condemn bigotry, which can be “a part of the fabric of our society,” that he wrote.

“We must also be fully aware that there are those who would distort the Gospel for their own misguided purposes,” Rothrock wrote. “People are afraid, as I pointed out, rather poorly I would admit, that there are those who feed on that fear to promote more fear and division.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty said Tuesday that Rothrock should issue a clarification of the bulletin comments.

The newly formed Carmel Against Racial Injustice group sought Rothrock’s removal from leadership. The group has said it planned to show Sunday on the sidewalk surrounding the church. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether Rothrock’s suspension changed that. The group didn’t instantly reply to an email left Wednesday seeking comment about the suspension.