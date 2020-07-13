Catholic churches burned, vandalized over weekend as police investigate: ‘Where’s the outrage?’

Meanwhile, individuals on social networks explain the absence of mainstream protection of the weekend occurrences.

“Churches are being burned to the ground. What?,” Mike Cernovich, a questionable right-leaning author, stated in a video onTwitter “Why is this not the biggest story of the day.”

Sean Feucht, a California praise leader and pastor, discussing the occurrences asked, “Where’s the outrage?”

Florida church assaulted while parishioners get ready for Mass

A male in Florida raked his car into the Queen of Peace Catholic Church as it was getting ready for early morning Mass on Saturday, put fuel in the foyer, and after that set the structure on fire prior to repeling, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Steven Anthony Shields, 24, was jailed and charged with tried murder, arson, break-in, and averting arrest. He informed private investigators what he did was “awesome” which he was on a “mission” as he smiled and chuckled while confessing to setting the church ablaze, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner

Shields, who resides in close-by Dunnellon, informed an investigator he has issues with the Catholic Church and has actually been detected with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication, the Star-Banner reported.

Despite the church foyer being greatly harmed, Mass was commemorated Saturday and Sunday, according to the regional news.

Historic California church increases in a blaze

Around the exact same time as the Florida event, a 249- year-old Catholic church in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles ignited.

The San Gabriel church, which was going through remodellings for its upcoming 250 th anniversary, increased in flames around 4 a.m., burning the roofing system and within the church.

The reason for the fire is under examination. But the current damage of monoliths to Junipero Serra, the creator of the California objective system– whom Indigenous activists view as a sign of injustice– will be a consider the examination,Capt Antonio Negrete of the San Gabriel Fire Department informed the regional Fox 11 news outlet.

“This will be another box that they’re going to check off,” he stated, including, “It’s a tragic loss for our city. It’s our city identifier.”

Virgin Mary statue in Boston torched

A statue of the Virgin Mary was set on fire outside a Boston church Saturday night, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Boston police are examining a reported fire exteriorSt Peter Parish at 10 p.m., where they discovered the burned statue. The flowers in the hands of Mary, the mom of Jesus Christ, were set on fire, harming her arms approximately her face.

“I was shocked,” Pastor John Currie informed the regional news.

He discussed the statue was installed years earlier in memory of World War II veterans.

Virgin Mary statue in New York City vandalized

Another statue of the Virgin Mary was vandalized in New York City on July 10 th.

The Diocese of Brooklyn revealed police are examining the event in which the statue at Cathedral Prep School and Seminary in Queens had “IDOL” spray-painted on it at 3 a.m. Friday early morning, the Catholic News Agency reports.

Fr James Kuroly, rector and president of Cathedral Prep, called the event “an act of hatred.”

“Obviously, this tragedy saddens us deeply but it also renews our hope and faith in the Lord as he has shown his goodness in the many people who have already reached out to us,” Kuroly stated. “We are sincerely grateful for the help we have received as well as the prayers. Please continue praying for those who committed this act of vandalism and hatred toward Our Lady and the Church.”

Other church occurrences over the weekend

Also, another church fire in San Diego is being examined by police as the 12: 30 a.m. Sunday early morning blaze appears ” suspicious,” the department’s Metro Arson Strike Team stated.

Calvary Baptist is a traditionally Black church, though its site states it has actually ended up being a “multi-cultural faith community” over the last few years.

President Trump has actually adamantly opposed falling any monoliths and signs, signing an executive order to safeguard them, and penalize transgressors with jail time.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun added to this report.