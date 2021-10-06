Catholic Church abused over 200,000 minors in France, damning report says
Members of the Catholic clergy in France sexually abused an estimated 216,000 minors over the past seven decades, according to a damning report that said the Church had prioritized the protection of the institution over victims who were urged to stay silent.

