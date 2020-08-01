Catholic Bishop Shuts Down AOC After She Disrespects Catholic Saint Who Sacrificed His Life To Serve People With Leprosy

A Catholic bishop simply fired back atRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after she disparaged a famous Catholic saint.

Ocasio-Cortez was knocking different statues at the U.S. Capitol that she declares represent “colonizers and settlers” when she called outSt Damien of Molokai as an example of “white supremacist culture.” She stated in part, according to The Blaze:

Even when we pick figures to inform the stories of colonized locations, it is the colonizers and inhabitants whose stories are informed– and practically nobody else. Check out Hawaii’s statue.

It’s not Queen Lili’ uokalani of Hawaii, the only Queen Regnant of Hawaii, who is celebrated and whose story is informed. It is FatherDamien This isn’t to prosecute each and every specific statue, however to mention the patterns that have actually emerged amongst the totality of them in who we are taught to deify in our country’s Capitol: practically all guys, all white, and primarily both.

This is what patriarchy and white supremacist culture appears like! It’s not extreme or insane to comprehend the impact white supremacist culture has actually traditionally had in our total culture & & how it affects today day.