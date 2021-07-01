Cathie Wood's Ark files for bitcoin ETF, NVIDIA stock rallies
Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland breakdown Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Nvidia stock rallying after garnering the support of three key chip makers for its proposed acquisition of Arm and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest filing with the US SEC to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

