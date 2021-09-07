Cathie Wood on investing in Robinhood, Tesla, bitcoin and more: Full Interview
Cathie Wood on investing in Robinhood, Tesla, bitcoin and more: Full Interview

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi spoke with The founder, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood about investing in Robinhood, payment for order flow, bitcoin, crypto, the jobs report and her large stake in Zoom.

