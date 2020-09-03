Catherine Zeta-Jones shares ‘sweet snap of her kids’ heading back to school – Armenian News

She has actually been delighting in summertime in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic with her kid Dylan, 20, and child Carys, 17.

And Catherine Zeta-Jones honored the summertime as both of her kids got back to school onWednesday

The 50- year- old Welsh starlet shares a sweet snap of the brother or sisters to Instagram, the Daily Mail reports.

In the image, a fresh- dealt with Carys rests her arm and chin on her bro’s back, while a shirtless Dylan provides a straight dealt with take a look at the video camera.

“Summer officially over in our family,” she composed in the caption. “Today both our young adults go back to studying.”