Catherine: Full Body – Nintendo Switch – Standard Edition

Our indecisive protagonist, Vincent, has been with his long-time girlfriend, Katherine, for five years. But instead of taking the next step into marriage, Vincent finds himself in an affair with the provocative blonde bombshell, Catherine! Thrown into discord by his own infidelity, he finds solace in the innocent Rin – further complicating matters. Adding to Vincent’s dilemma, he begins having nightmares that force him to climb for his life…Will he survive the trials and tribulations of love, or fall to temptations? Key Features: • This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and the difficult choices we make • Choices that will determine your fate in multiple story branches and 13 available endings • Overcome challenging and addictive puzzles to survive the nightmare • Play on the go: whether it’s Versus or Co-op mode, it’s never a baaaa-d time to play with your friends • Original Catherine: Full Body add-on content now included in game (Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker Character & Commentary Set, Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)

