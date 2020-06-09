Catherine Deneuve was Johnny Hallyday’s secret love, book claims | World news

More than two years after his dying, the French rocker Johnny Hallyday remains to be inflicting sparks between the ladies in his life.

The late star, a infamous womaniser, is on the centre of a love-triangle spat over claims the actor Catherine Deneuve was his lifelong soulmate and a think about his cut up along with his first spouse, the singer Sylvie Vartan.

The revelation got here as news to the French public, most of whom have been unaware of a relationship between the 2 celebrities – and in addition, it seems, to Vartan, 75, who described the story as “crazy”.

In his new book Lady Lucille, the writer Gilles Lhote claims Deneuve grew to become the love of Hallyday’s life after they met in 1961 whereas filming Les Parisiennes. Deneuve, he wrote, is the mysterious Lady Lucille to whom Hallyday devoted a music and it was she who left an nameless wreath on his grave signed merely “Lady L”.









Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday within the Camargue, south of France, in May 1963. Photograph: Sipa Press/Rex/Shutterstock



“Catherine was the secret red line of his love life. She was always there when he was heartbroken and that happened many times. In their joint solitude, they came together a lot and were always there for each other,” Lhote wrote.

The author claimed Hallyday’s relationship with Deneuve precipitated tensions with Vartan, the primary of Hallyday’s 4 wives, whom he married in 1965 and divorced in 1980. These got here to a head throughout the singer’s 35th birthday celebrations in Japan in 1978, the place he and Deneuve have been on the jury for the Tokyo Music competition and Vartan was filming.

Vartan denied the claim on Instagram.

“It’s always surprising to learn things about my own life that are laughable, but not necessarily exact. For example, according to recent zany tales worthy of an embroidery or science fiction contest, it seems that when these photos were taken in Japan in 1978, I was in a state of ‘disarray’ and separated from Johnny to boot,” she wrote.

“It’s funny, I don’t look at that period in the same way at all, and with good reason: taking advantage of a break during a tour I was doing in that country, I celebrated Johnny’s 35th birthday on June 15th in the company of Catherine Deneuve (both members of the Tokyo Music Festival as well as Michel Legrand, Diana Ross and others). I was neither in ‘disarray’ nor separated, then, but enjoying the pleasure and joy of sharing a happy moment with people who were dear to me.”













Hallyday and Deneuve in 1999. Photograph: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images



Lhote claimed Hallyday’s fourth spouse, Laeticia, who was 21 when she married the 52-year-old singer in 1996, had realized of his relationship with Deneuve after discovering messages from the actor he had hidden in a book.

“It was a bit complicated at the beginning, then she adapted and understood the relationship. I think Laeticia asked Johnny to choose between Catherine and her. It was a tense moment, very rock’n’roll,” Lhote wrote.

As the row hit the French movie star magazines, Lhote took Vartan’s criticism in his stride. “A look or a picture is worth a thousand words,” he wrote on Instagram.

Deneuve has not commented.