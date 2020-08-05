Catering to communities – how PropTech can transform our neighborhoods

PropTech ‘real estate start ups’ might have the response to the international real estate crisis

TechHQ spoke to Planet Smart City’s Alan Marcus about the significance of context when establishing clever cities

Utilizing existing innovation can aid make real estate more really cost effective

Unless you remain in business, discussions on the topic of property can rapidly segue into the obstacles of increasing populations and skyrocketing home costs.

There’s no rejecting it: bricks-and-mortar home and ownership is, traditionally, sewed securely amongst society’s greatest obstacles. But ours is an age in which, when there’s an olden difficulty, there’s most likely a brand-new ‘disruptive’ innovation that’s poised to level (or a minimum of alter) the playing field.

PropTech is ‘one small part of wider digital transformation in the property industry’. The term is ambiguous, including a variety of technological developments significantly used by the property world. In this case, we’ll concentrate on PropTech as consisting of market start-ups whose objective it is to make real estate more cost effective, effective and fit-for-purpose, whether that’s by leveraging brand-new production procedures like 3D printing or brand-new data-led innovations like analytics or …