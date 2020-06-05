Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in lockdown ‘chainsaw accident’

Cate Blanchett has been left with a cut to her head adhering to a chainsaw accident at her home in East Sussex during the lockdown.

The Oscar-winning actress, who relocated from Sydney to Crowborough last year, casually revealed the injuries in an interview with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on her behalf podcast the other day.

During a discussion about how she was choosing the lockdown, Blanchett, 51, said: “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I am fine.”

Gillard replied: “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You have got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

Blanchett, known on her roles in Elizabeth (1998) and the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003), lives with her playwright husband Andrew Upton and their four children near Tunbridge Wells.

She said she’s got taken a lot of this year off to help her eldest son through his A-levels. Her next project is the Nightmare Alley, a thriller co-starring Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara.