Cate Blanchett Explains Her… CHAINSAW INJURY?!

Just a casual injury… with a CHAINSAW!

While emailing host Julia Gillard on the latest bout of A Podcast Of One’s Own, Cate Blanchett explained how her head arrived to contact with a chainsaw!

When asked how she’s been spending the coronavirus pandemic, the 51-year-old discussed her near disaster during work around the house. Very offhandedly, she mentioned:

“I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to my head, I’m fine.”

Wait, WHAT?? How can you sound so casual about that?!

And why was it anywhere near your head?!

Seriously, that’s one valuable noggin, gurl! The only metal we would like speeding toward that head is the awards being lobbed for her umpteenth AMAZING performance!

Julia — the former Prime Minister of Australia in the event you didn’t know — agreed with us, noting:

“Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head. I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

With fun, the Academy Award winner replied:

“I know. I wanna keep it on my shoulders!”

And we’d want to see it there, too. LOLz!!

Injuries aside, Blanchett also explained how she had already chose to take some time removed from work pre-quarantine, so the virus actually exercised well with her schedule! She explained:

“I had taken a year off being a working mother of four, my eldest son was doing his A-levels. And so I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period, and then all of that exam stuff evaporated.And, of course, I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me. So it’s a little bit discombobulating,”

She and husband Andrew Upton share four young ones together — 5-year-old Edith, 12-year-old Ignatius, 16-year-old Roman, and 18-year-old Dashiell — that have kept her fairly busy.

In fact, so much so she has a lot more respect for teachers nowadays after all the weeks of home schooling:

“I have huge respect for the teaching profession, I always have. I hope, out of this, that teachers’ wages will be increased and their respect will be, you know, amplified by COVID-19.”

We’re right there with ya, Cate! Now you be careful with that chainsaw, momma!!

