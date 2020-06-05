Cate Blanchett cut her head with a chainsaw during lockdown

But the Oscar-winning star solely suffered a “little nick to the head” and is OK following the weird incident, she added.
Speaking with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Blanchett mentioned: “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”
“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” Gillard replied. “You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”
The actress, who reportedly lives in East Sussex, England, didn’t go into element about how the bizarre accident transpired.
“I’d love to become better at gardening,” she mentioned again in 2017, in an interview with web site Culture Calling after shifting into a countryside residence. “My mother was a wonderful gardener. She had a fabulous green thumb. I would like to cultivate one of my own.”
During her appearance on “A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard,” which options interviews with outstanding feminine public figures, Blanchett mentioned she has been homeschooling her five-year-old daughter during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.
The actress has gained Academy Awards for her roles in “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine.”
She shouldn’t be the primary celeb to fall sufferer to an outlandish lockdown harm: Queen guitarist Brian May mentioned final month that he was hospitalized after injuring his buttocks in an “over-enthusiastic” gardening incident.