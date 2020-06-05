Catchphrase clip describing ‘traditional colonialism’ of Barbados resurfaces

A Catchphrase clip exhibiting colonialism getting used as a promoting level for a prize journey to Barbados has resurfaced.

The video reveals the traditional sport present’s host, Roy Walker, telling a contestant they’ve gained a visit to the Caribbean island.

The, as scenes of the posh resort are proven, a voice-over pronounces: “Tonight, our lucky winner will have a chance to celebrate on Barbados, a tropical paradise, combining rugged cliffs and gentle Caribbean surf, traditional colonialism and more relaxed pursuits.”





Barbados was briefly taken over by the Portuguese in 1532, after which in 1625 the island was colonised by the British Empire.

Many of the indigenous residents of the island – the Arawaks and Caribs – had been compelled into slavery and shipped world wide as their house was taken.

Barbados remained a British colony for 341 years, earlier than becomin a parliamentary democracy modelled on the Westminister system in 1966.

Queen Elizabeth, Queen of Barbados, stays head of state to at the present time.

It stays unclear when the episode aired, however Walker hosted the collection between 1986 and 1999.





Twitter customers had been shocked after seeing the clip. One wrote: “I- Did I hear what i think I heard??? Come to MY island for a taste…. I AM ANGRY.”

Another replied: “Jaw on floor”.

“‘Traditional Colonialism’ with UKIP Tours” stated one other.