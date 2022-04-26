You can not arrest so many people. Before leaving the struggle, we said we were ready for everything, we would go to the end, said during the opposition protest action the deputy of the “Hayastan” NA faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan in connection with the cases of disproportionate and brutal force used by the police against the protesting citizens.

The opposition figure emphasized that the struggle will not be stopped by tensions, arrests and methods of force.

“We will go to the end!” Catch the father, the boy will go out, catch the sister, it will be the brother, catch the neighbor, it will be the other neighbor. “Therefore, it is impossible to stop this movement,” he said.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan also voiced the slogan, which guides those who came out of the struggle: consolidation, resistance, removal.