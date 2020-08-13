Catch never-before-seen matches featuring Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and more today on NXT UK

The WWE Universe can tune in to NXT UK today for hidden matches with the similarity Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Xia Brookside and more.

Highlighting the action on today’s unique Hidden Gems episode is then-NXT Champion Cole fighting then-NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson at last year’s Download Festival in Derby, England.

Also included is a bout from last July in between The BruiserWeight and Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe in Plymouth, England, in addition to Brookside taking on Nina Samuels this past March in Coventry, England.

Catch everything today on NXT UK today, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network!