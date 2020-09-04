Catch a special look at WALTER and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK

NXT UK today will include a special look at WALTER and theNo 1 Contender to his NXT United Kingdom Championship, Ilja Dragunov.

The broadcast will take a deep dive into WALTER’s dominant reign, including a formerly hidden match versusRidge Holland Also, Superstars like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole will weigh in on what makes The Ring General so special.

Today’s episode will likewise include Dragunov and his increase to ending up being the leading opposition to WALTER’s title.

Additionally, fans can prepare yourself for NXT UK’s return in 2 weeks with a look at the tag group department, including NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and more.

Catch everything today, streaming on the acclaimed WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!