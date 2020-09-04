Catalans Dragons to allow 5,000 fans attend Wigan Warriors match | Rugby League News





The Gilbert Brutus Stadium has a 13,000 capability

Catalans Dragons will end up being the very first club to host fans given that the resumption of the Betfred Super League.

The Perpignan club’s round 12 component with Wigan will proceed at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, September 12, after they got verification from the French Government that the Warriors will not require to enter into quarantine.

The Dragons have actually likewise been cleared to host the very first crowd given that the league rebooted on August 2, with 5,000 socially-distanced fans to be enabled into the 13,000 arena.

That will allow the club’s season-ticket holders and sponsors to see the match and, although Wigan will be provided a ticket allotment, any taking a trip fans will have to observe the quarantine policies.