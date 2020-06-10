Catalans Dragons’ Sam Tomkins watching New Zealand Warriors’ situation | Rugby League News





Sam Tomkins hopes Catalans Dragons will be capable to play residence video games in France when Super League resumes

Sam Tomkins is preserving a detailed eye on how former membership New Zealand Warriors fare being based mostly removed from residence, figuring out Catalans Dragons might must do the identical when the Super League season resumes.

The Auckland-based Warriors have relocated to Gosford, New South Wales, as a part of the NRL’s efforts to get the 2020 season restart following a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic, enjoying residence video games at Central Coast Stadium.

Catalans full-back Tomkins is hopeful the Perpignan-based workforce will be capable to play residence video games when Super League finally will get the inexperienced gentle to play once more, though he’s conscious they should be ready to do likewise as main sport occasions in France are at present suspended till September.

“We’ve had to think about that,” Tomkins instructed the Golden Point vodcast. “If our choices are relocate or do not play, I’m positive we would must do the identical because the Warriors and do no matter it takes to get the season again underway.

“I believe what the Warriors have completed is a big, enormous sacrifice and that is why it was so disappointing to see their efficiency on the weekend.

“Leaving your family for months on end, staying in hotels and just on 24/7 rugby mode, which isn’t fun, to make it all worthwhile you need to put some performances in.

“It’s something which has never happened before and it’s interesting to see how the Warriors will go throughout the season because it is a worry we’ll have to do that, and maybe learn some lessons from how the Warriors are doing it if needed. Hopefully we won’t be in that situation.”

Tomkins, who spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons within the NRL, retains an affinity for the Warriors and appears again fondly on his time enjoying in New Zealand.

However, the England worldwide admitted his determination to forego surgical procedure on an harm throughout his second yr prevented him from enjoying to the usual he would have anticipated of himself.

“Certainly my second season, I picked up a knee injury and because I knew I was leaving, I tried to battle through it and play, which was the wrong thing to do,” Tomkins stated.

“But overall, I was pretty inconsistent when I was there due to that and certainly with the team, we weren’t at the standard we should have been for the squad we had.

“That would not take away from the very fact I cherished the 2 years there. It’s an amazing membership filled with sensible individuals and an amazing nation.

“I loved living there and I’m very happy I had the experienced. It’s made me a more rounded person and player, probably.”