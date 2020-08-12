Cat8 Ethernet Cable, Outdoor&Indoor, 3FT Heavy Duty Direct Burial High Speed 26AWG Cat8 LAN Network Cable 40Gbps, 2000Mhz with Gold Plated RJ45 Connector, Weatherproof for Router/Gaming/Xbox/IP



Price: $7.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 22:33:03 UTC – Details)



Cat 8 3 feet ethernet cable supports Category 8 transmission speeds in a flat design that also provides great flexibility and ease of use.

Specifications:

Category 8 TIA/EIA 568-C.2 performance up 2000MHz

Transmitting speed: up to 40Gbps

Signal Conductors: 26AWG

Housing Material: PVC material, strong, wear resistant

Conductor material: Double Aluminum Foil & Oxygen-free Copper

Feature:

1. The internet cable Category 8 F/FTP cable supports the highest data transfer rate and bandwidth frequency of any RJ45 network cable. This copper cable provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive fiber optic transceivers or SFP+ cables.

2. Cat 8 Ethernet cable supports auto-negotiation for compatibility with mixed network server speeds from 1 Gbps to 40 Gbps

3. Cat 8 cable includes individually foil-shielded bare copper connectors encased in a overall steel braid; Fully shielded metal connectors have gold-plated RJ45 contacts and a snagless boot with molded strain relief; Tested to support up to 2000 MHz (2 Ghz) that is 4x the frequency of Cat 6A cable or Cat7 cable

4. The combination of metal connectors with a snag less boot with molded strain relief provides a secure equipment connection with low-loss performance. Backwards compatible with Cat 6A, Cat 6, and Cat 5e.

Packaging Include

– 1x CAT 8 High Speed Ethernet Cable 3 ft

– Lifetime Warranty

【S/FTP & Hyper Speed】： Cat8 Ethernet cable is made of 4 shielded foiled twisted pair(S/FTP) and single strand OFC wires(26AWG) which supports bandwidth up to 2000MHz and boosts the speed of data transmission up to 40Gbps. Shielded Cat8 and the improved quality in twisting of the pairs, Cat8 can reduce any signal interference to the full extent. Allow you to stream HD videos, music, surf the net, play games at Hyper Speed.

【Heavy duty & Direct Burial】—The quadruple shielded Cat8 Ethernet cable is super efficient in reducing EMI/RFI Interference and provide highest fidelity for long distance data transmission. With upgraded PVC, Cat8 is waterproofed & anti-corrosion and more durable & flexible for heavy duty work. Can be buried directly . Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.

【26AWG & Superior Performance】: Comparing with other 32AWG Ethernet cable, 26AWG Cat8 is thicker, a lot faster and stable in data transferring, which is perfectly suitable for AI smart products, like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Home, Cloud data Server and other smart home & office products that require high speed & high performance network.

【RJ45 Connectors & Wide Compatibility】：With two shielded RJ45 connectors at both ends, the Cat8 Ethernet cable works perfectly with networking switch, IP Cam, routers, Nintendo switch, ADSL, Adapters, Modem, PS3, PS4, X-box, Patch panel, Servers, Networking Printers, Netgear, TP-link, NAS, VoIP phones, laptop, Coupler, Hubs, Keystone jack, Smart TV, Imac and other device with RJ45 connectors. Also compatible with Cat7/Cat5/Cat5e/Cat6/Cat6e.

【Weatherproof & UV Resistant】: Shielded with high quality UV-resistant PVC jacket, the outdoor rated Cat8 Ethernet cable is anti-aging. It can withstand direct sunlight and extreme cold & humid & hot weather yet still working efficiently. Premium design with great quality. 18 months warranty with lifetime welcoming customer service.