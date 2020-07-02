Cat looking ‘permanently sad’ becomes an internet sensation because of its unique facial markings

Viral footage has emerged of a cat in China appearing to look ‘permanently sad’ because of its unique markings.

The moggie is seen in videos with two black spots above its eyes like having a pair of furrowed eyebrows.

Millions of Chinese web users have already been amused by the cat’s ‘sad expression’ after a woman spotted the pet on the road and shared the clips online.

Viral footage has emerged of a cat in China looking ‘constantly upset’ because of its unique looks

The moggie is observed with two black spots above its eyes that look like moobs of furrowed eyebrows. The cat is becoming an internet sensation after being spotted in Shanghai

The cat is becoming an internet sensation after being discovered by a university student on the street in Shanghai.

The woman, known by her social networking handle Xin, shared the footage on Chinese TikTok-like Douyin last Thursday.

The video has quickly amassed not exactly two million views after web users are entertained by the cat’s unique facial patterns.

One commenter wrote: ‘What happened for your requirements? Why are you currently looking so sad!’

Another one replied: ‘Hahaha the cat is a real-life emoji!’

The woman, known by her social media handle Xin, shared the footage on Chinese TikTok-like Douyin last Thursday. The video has quickly amassed not exactly two million views in China

Since the first video became viral, Ms Xin has usually revisited the moggie, that is believed to be a stray cat. Another clip shows the university student bringing the moggie sustenance and water while telling her followers that she’d regularly arrive at check up on the animal

A third netizen said: ‘This is hilarious. It reminds me of my headteacher who was simply always angry at me haha.’

Since the initial video became viral, Ms Xin has frequently revisited the moggie, which is considered to be a stray cat.

Ms Xin said on her behalf Douyin page that she could not bring the feline home because she already had a pet cat.

Another clip shows the university student bringing the moggie food and water while telling her followers that she would regularly come to check out the animal.

It employs another cat that looks permanently grumpy has amassed a massive social media following for his constant scowling expression.

Known as ‘The Angry Cat’ on Instagram, Juno from the united states has gained more than 184,000 followers due to the extortionate fur framing his face