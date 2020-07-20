Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps Compatible with Nintendo Switch & Lite Cute 6 Pack Silicone Joystick Cover Suitable for Switch Joycon Controller Yellow & Green & Blue



Price: $8.99 - $6.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 14:54:12 UTC – Details)



SNCE TREND is aim to deliver the most superior gaming accessories to world!

Specification:

– 6pcs cat paw joystick caps

– Material: soft silicone

– Color: blue/green/yellow

[360-Degree Protection] not only adorable but offer a full protection for your Joystick against from wear, scratch, bumps, dirty, and other damage.

[Enhance Gaming Experience] Increase friction between finger and controller. Prevent your fingers from slipping and provide more accuracy and sensitivity

[Fit Perfectly] the joycon grip is compatible for Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite animal crossing, perfectly fit the Joycon controller.

[Satisfied After Sale Service] 60-day money back, 12-month warranty, lifetime technical support, contact us if you have any questions, we would get back in 24 hours.