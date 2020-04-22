Cat Care – Everything You Need To Know

Only other cat owners know how strange and wonderful it can be to have a pet like a cat. Cats can present unique challenges and unique rewards. As their owner, you have special responsibilities to your cat, even though they seem as if they can get along without you. Here are some ideas for taking care of them.

Make sure to keep your cat’s litter box clean at all times. Most cats do not like to use a dirty litter box, much like you would not want to use a dirty toilet. Scoop it at least once a day. Empty and give it a good cleaning once a week or more if needed.

Keep dangerous chemicals away from your cat. Just like children, cats need to be kept away from items like cleaning materials since they could harm them. These chemicals are basically poison and if your cats consumes some or gets some on them, they could get very sick, get burned, or possibly die. Store these items in a place where your cat can’t find them or use a child-proof lock on their location.

Refrain from giving your cat any food that is spoiled. This can lead to indigestion and food poisoning, which can cost you a trip to the veterinarian. Always buy your food fresh from the store and be sure to check the expiration date before you feed it to your cat.

Get your cat sprayed and neutered to prevent diseases and infections that form in the reproductive system. This can also help reduce the chance for overpopulation in the country, as just one male who is not neutered can produce up to half a million offspring over the course of his life.

Consider those expensive cat litter boxes. There are cat litter boxes now that allow you to have minimal interaction with them. This can be great for anyone who is tired of cleaning a litter box. But be careful, as they may not work as easily as they claim to. If you can, make sure there is a return policy and don’t lose the receipt. You may find you prefer the old-fashioned style!

Consider getting your cat a fountain to drink from. In nature, a cat prefers to drink from running streams. House cats prefer this as well. Cats seem to like a water stream better. You may have noticed that a dripping sink faucet quickly attracts their attention. Also, drinking fountains are more environmentally friendly and gives them the ability to drink naturally.

Keep your cat healthy, and ensure him a longer life, by keeping him up-to-date on his vaccinations and health check-ups. Kittens need proper medical care just like young children, and its best to bring them in every so often for health checks to ensure nothing terrible is going on. Your cat is a member of your family, so treat them like any valued member of your home.

If your cat has bad breath, a trip to the vet is in order. Bad breath in cats can be a red flag for tooth decay or more serious conditions. These include diabetes, stomach problems and lung disorders. So, if your cat’s breath smells worse than the food he eats, get to the bottom of the issue before it gets out of control.

If your cat has been scratching things that they should not have, do not think of declawing them as a good way to deal with the issue. While this surgical procedure would stop them from causing any more damage, it is a very painful procedure and it is pretty difficult to recover from.

Protect your cat and your kid by demonstrating the proper way to show affection for the animal. Few things are more appealing to children than the sight of a soft, fluffy cat, and they might be tempted to hug or squeeze the animal. Instead, teach your child to allow the animal to come to you rather than pursuing it. Tell them to use a light touch and avoid making direct eye contact with the cat

Cats have a very sensitive nose and can easily detect any changes to their environment. This may cause some problems when introducing new beds, scratching posts, or food dishes. Don’t let this discourage you. After your cat adjusts to the new scent, they’ll be more interested in the new object.

There are a few human foods that can be quite dangerous if consumed by a cat. Chocolate and onions are two of the foods out there that can be toxic to cats. You should do all of the research you can to make sure that you are not giving your cat any food that can hurt them.

If you are looking for a new home for your kitty, consider registering with an online pet adoption agency. Some of these companies screen applicants, so you will be sure that your pet is going into a good home. This is better than selling him to a creep who lurks around Craigslist all the time.

If you have more than one cat, you should give them names that do not sound anything alike. You want your pet to be able to recognize their name when you call, and giving them similar names can make this very difficult. Choose names that are distinctive and reflect your cat’s personality.

You should take special precautions around the holidays if you own a cat, and watch your pet with the Christmas tree. Cats can become curious and climb the tree, causing problems for both your cat and your family. In addition to preventing the cat from climbing, keep looser decorations like tinsel away from you cat. They may be tempted to eat it.

Taking care of cats can be an interesting pasttime. The ideas in this article can help make things easier for you. It is not always easy being a cat owner, but if you are like most cat owners you wouldn’t have it any other way. Try the information in this article and see how well you do with your cat.