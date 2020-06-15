Cat burglar! Astonishing moment fluffy moggy wriggles through tiny gap under a door

This is the moment a cat called Mikko shows her amazing flexibility as she manages to push her body under a door.

The tiny fluffy white cat, who lives in Lombard, Illinois, wants to be with her owner at all times so upon choosing the door closed she decides to try and find a solution.

One of Mikko’s paws appear under the door in the beginning and then her head quickly follows.

The tiny fluffy white cat, Mikko, who lives in Lombard, Illinois, likes to be with her owner constantly so upon finding the door closed she decides to find a solution

She sniffs the floor before both paws appear. She then squeezes the top portion of her human body under the door.

Mikko dips the mid-section of her body plus it slides underneath as she wriggles her way through the gap.

With a bit of effort she amazingly manages to squeeze her physique underneath the door, before taking a stand in the space where her owner is, in the video captured on June 4.