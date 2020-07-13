Casula residents fear COVID-19 second wave will sweep Sydney

Residents of the outer Sydney suburb where a COVID-19 cluster has been identified have queued for hours to be tested, amid fears a second wave could now sweep the city.

More than 300 cars lined round the Crossroads Hotel at Casula on Monday with the pub – which is connected to 13 coronavirus cases – under investigation from NSW Health.

Among those to have tested positive certainly are a worker, four patrons and three close contacts.

A nearby gym regularly attended by one COVID-19 positive hotel patron can be shut.

Locals in the city’s west have admitted they fear the suburb’s cluster will create a second wave hitting Sydney, much like what is currently devastating Victoria.

Temperature checks and recording of names, and numbers, are now prevalent in the suburb.

Factory worker Will was sent home from work on Monday after attending a Picton hotel that has been connected to a COVID-19 case. He and two of his colleagues were told to go right to the pop-up testing centre at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula which has been linked to a cluster

Thousands of locals have been tested at the pop-up clinic since it was established on Friday, with three-hour long queues still stretching round the enormous block on Monday

A youngster smiles after having her nose and throat swabbed by a nurse at the pop-up clinic

Three workmates joined the queue on Monday after being sent from work and told Daily Mail Australia they fear things will get worse before they progress.

‘I think we’re about to view a second outbreak just like Melbourne,’ Drew said.

‘We’ve been sent home from work for 14 days because we were in Picton, where the second outbreak is.’

‘I’m not convinced the statistics in New South Wales are what they say they’re,’ his colleague Will said.

Those on the list of testing queue on Monday who had attended the Crossroads Hotel in recent weeks admitted they could maybe not believe how busy it had been.

They claim names and telephone numbers were recorded that in the wake of the original lifting of restrictions, but that requirement had disappeared more recently.

‘This place is always pumping,’ one man said.

‘I’ve spoken to friends who say they couldn’t believe how many individuals were inside.’

Planet Fitness gymnasium has been shutdown by NSW Health authorities after having a patron was found to own COVID-19. The gym is situated just a few hundred metres from the Crossroads Hotel, with fears of a cluster in Casula

Cars is seen queueing over the highway to find yourself in the testing clinic at the Crossroads Hotel

A total of 13 cases have now been connected to The Crossroads Hotel after having a patron with COVID-19 attended the venue on July 3

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay waves for some of the hundreds of cars queued away from pop-up testing clinic at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Monday

Local business proprietor Pogana Moore said there clearly was serious concern among locals.

‘Yes, we are really concerned. Obviously the Crossroads Pub is our local, so many people go there – it certainly is busy,’ she said.

‘My husband was there last Tuesday and that he just went and got himself tested and he is now in isolation… the issue is he went up the coast (in the times that followed).

‘He did say that because he went with a mate – he went into the gaming area and in addition they took his details, however, not my husband’s.’

Having watched organizations close their doors again in Melbourne, Ms Moore said she fears a hard year could yet get even worse.

‘Ever since we’ve reopened people have been really relaxed and think it’s not going to eventually them,’ she said.

‘I think as a business owner, the concern is you need to shut down again and it is planning to be the end for a lot of shops.’

But not all locals agree a second wave is imminent.

One woman who did not desire to be named said she believes the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area is acceptable, thinking about the high rate of testing.

‘I think people are just more scared of being locked down again than such a thing,’ she said.

A NSW Health official sprays the front of Pogana Moore’s business Curtain Wonderland with a disinfectant on Sunday night after having a patron at a nearby gym tested positive to COVID-19

A nurse entirely personal protective equipment questions people at a Casula medical centre

A cleaner dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) leaves the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south west

‘The last few days they will have had nine cases, which isn’t a signifigant amounts considering just how many people in your community have been tested.’

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,797 Victoria: 3,799 New South Wales: 3,479 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 635 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 9,797 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,526 DEATHS: 108

Paul Phabmixay joined the queue because a mate he had been with the other day was a normal at the Crossroads Hotel.

He said once he discovered that his mate was at the pub that he rushed down seriously to get examined, but is worried some individuals won’t and that it might lead to a second wave.

‘I’m just concerned about a second outbreak because I’ve got family,’ Mr Phabmixay, 26, said.

‘Hopefully it doesn’t happen though, but I’m absolutely worried about it. There’s many people here in the queue and so i assume they’re too.’

Fears of an outbreak did not deter the nearby Club Fit Gym from re-opening for the first time on Monday because the initial lockdown.

Having taken enough time to renovate their facilities, it was a fantastic morning for the gym’s employees like Carmelina Korouche.

But she admitted fearing what impact a second lockdown would have.

‘It’s near home, fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen where we need to shut the doors again,’ Ms Korouche said.

‘That would be a big issue after having four months off. Coming straight back and needing to shutdown again, it would be devastating.

‘We’ve got sanitisers at every point of the gym imaginable, temperature checks, writing down your details at the door.

‘It is merely so that if something like that (the Crossroads Hotel) was to happen, it is possible to track it.’

Local business proprietor Walter Tesolin – whose carpet store is located just near the Planet Fitness gymnasium – believes he must not have to join the queue at the pop-up testing clinic and may instead be among a targeted group of testing of individuals in the hotspot area

The 177 new cases announced on Monday employs three consecutive days of infections totals of over 200

NEW SOUTH WALES VENUES VISITED BY INFECTED VICTORIANS Lunch at Cook @ Kurnell on July 5 Dinner at Highfield, Caringbah on July 5 Dinner at the Merimbula RSL on July 6 Breakfast at the Waterfront Café Merimbula on July 7 Murray Downs Golf Club on July 4 and 5

The fears of a second wave in Sydney come as Victoria recorded yet another 177 cases on Monday.

There are now 1,612 active cases of the virus in Victoria and 72 people in hospital suffering from COVID-19 – 17 of whom are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews pleaded with Victorians to get tested after revealing more than 22,000 tests had been conducted in hawaii over the past 24 hours.

He added the state’s testing rate per 100,000 people was the second highest in the world.

Victorian health officials have notified their NSW counterparts of six venues visited by COVID-19 positive tourists before the borders were shut.

Those venues include Cook @ Kurnell, Highfield in Caringbah, the Merimbula RSL, the Waterfront Cafe at Merimbula and Murray Downs Golf Club.

All six venues have now been placed on high alert.