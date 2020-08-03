Castroneves, Taylor win in torrential rain

Taylor burst far from pole at the start in the # 7 Acura ARX-05, while Harry Tincknell’s Mazda RT24- P got the dive on the 2nd Acura of Dane Cameron however needed to yield the area when the # 6 ARX-05 passed him around the beyond Turn 5.

Behind them Tristan Nunez in the #77 Mazda held 4th ahead of the 4 Cadillacs–Ryan Briscoe (Wayne Taylor Racing), Felipe Nasr (Action Express Racing), and after that the 2 JDC-Miller Motorsports vehicles of Joao Barbosa and Chris Miller.

As they lapped GT traffic, Nunez passed Tincknell for 3rd at Turn 1 on Lap 13, which permitted him to close on Cameron, who dropped 3.5 sec from leaderTaylor Nunez used the pressure for a number of laps, however Tincknell re-passed him on Lap 16 and after that pitted. So too did Barbosa and next time by both Acuras stopped.

On cold tires, Cameron ran a little long at Turn 5, moved left to obstruct the excited Tincknell in his warm-tired Mazda however the front of the RT24- P was currently there. The 2 vehicles made contact, and the Acura got a left-rear leak. For his obstructing relocation, Cameron would likewise get a drive-through charge.

The Mazdas were all over the leading Acura when Taylor and Tincknell pitted. Castroneves took control of the # 7 Acura, however Tincknell remained aboard Mazda #55 Nunez went a lap longer prior to turning over to Oliver …