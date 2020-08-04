Castaways Found After Spelling SOS on Island Beach 

Three missing mariners stranded on a tiny uninhabited Pacific island were saved in a manner worthy of movies: they spelled “SOS” on its beach using stones, a sign that was spotted by a rescue helicopter.

(Photo: CNN.com)

The three left Pulawat in a seven-meter boat to sail across to Pulap. Their boat ran out of fuel after they went off course, so they were forced to land on the uninhabited Pikelot Island 190 kilometers from their intended destination. When they failed to reach their destination, the US Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam started a search for them. The message the three left on the beach was spotted by a US Air Force KC-135 tanker.

With today’s technology, going off-course and being stranded on an uninhabited island is pretty unlikely – but people still fall through the cracks, as you can see from these examples.

Searching for “River Monsters”

“River Monsters” is a documentary series for the “Animal Planet” network following extreme angler and biologist Jeremy Wade in his search for some of the scariest, most fearsome freshwater killers in the world. Back in 2016, in turn, the crew found more than they bargained for.

When preparing to film on an island off the coast of Australia, the crew stumbled upon a man straight out of “Castaway” (the Tom Hanks movie). Apparently, Australian fisherman Tremine ventured off his boat looking for better oysters but was sunstruck when trying to walk back to it. He was stranded for almost three days when the crew stumbled upon him. Tremine ultimately recovered.

Strikingly similar

This year’s castaways have used an efficient means of attracting the attention of rescuers – one that’s been tried and tested, it seems. Back in 2016, castaways were rescued after using the same method, this time from Micronesia’s East Fayu Island.

The castaways were Linus and Sabina Jack who left Wenu Island with limited supplies and no emergency equipment on August 17, 2016. When they didn’t arrive at their intended destination a day later, the Coast Guard sent out a search party. The couple was ultimately found thanks to a big “SOS” on the beach and a big flashlight.

Adrift

Back in the day, before flight became a thing, people routinely spent years stranded on islands before a ship crossed their path. Today, in turn, rescue operations usually take much less time, and they have a much better success rate. This is why the story of José Salvador Alvarenga sounds incredible.

Salvador Alvarenga and a fishing mate Ezequiel Córdoba got lost at sea in 2012 after a five-day storm blew his fishing boat off course. With the radio dead, and the motor damaged, they were left drifting and stranded, surviving on fish and sea birds caught by hand and drinking rainwater, turtle blood, or their own urine. Ultimately, Ezequiel died, leaving Salvador alone on the water for almost a year.

Finally, after 438 days at sea, Salvador spotted land and swam ashore at Tile Islet, part of the Marshall Islands.