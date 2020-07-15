‘Cassius’ Clay Collard keeps winning streak alive with second-round TKO | Boxing News





Collard won his fourth fight in a row

‘Cassius’ Clay Collard floored Lorawnt-T Nelson three times and stopped him in the second round on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Former UFC fighter Collard has developed an unlikely cult following and has now won four times in 2020, beating three undefeated prospects.

He has become one to watch himself and, in his latest fight, bludgeoned Nelson quickly.

Collard has become a 2020 success story

Collard plans another fight next month

“I showed my boxing skills in there tonight,” he said.

“I’m unorthodox, but I get the job done.

“As soon as Top Rank wants me back, I’ll be ready. Next month, let’s go!”

This was Collard’s first fight of 2020 where he was favoured after scoring three consecutive upset victories.

A right hand put Nelson on the canvas in the first round and spelled the beginning of the end for him.

Collard has won eight of his 13 boxing matches (a marked improvement from four out of nine prior to 2020). He has 18 wins and eight losses in MMA.