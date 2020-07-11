Cassie Randolph Calls Out Ex Colton Underwood For Trying To ‘Monetize’ Their Breakup

Messy!!!

Sounds like Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood‘s breakup wasn’t so amicable all things considered! The former Bachelor has been pretty silent about his recent split, but after Cassie’s recent interview earlier this week for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, he’d something to share with you.

The 28-year-old seemingly shaded his ex over her decision to partake in the interview with Chris Harrison, saying he’s now prepared to talk about his “experience” because “obviously a lot changed this week.” He explained in part on Thursday via Instagram:

“I’ve come to realize when you’re in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship.”

But it wasn’t long before Miz Randolph weighed in on the shady post! She took to her Insta Story to reflect exactly the same day:

“I would like to state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far.”

Explaining that she did not “see any harm” in choosing to take part in the interview because of the “platform” she now has, the 25-year-old explained:

“I don’t want to make enemies with, or turn my back on the franchise.”

She continued:

“Colton, your last Instagram post saddened me, but also left me frustrated. It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one.”

Yikes!!

She also stated that she and the former NFL player had a discussion in front of the interview which left her feeling “frustrated.”

“On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery & about our breakup. You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me… This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

A rep for Colton told E! News:

“Her accusations are simply not true.”

Hmmm… what do we think, y’all?? Is that he trying to monetize off of the separate or nah? Let us know your take (below) in the comments!!

