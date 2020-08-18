Cassie details ‘depressing’ and ‘discouraging’ post-baby weight loss journey after 60-pound pregnancy gain

In the post entitled “What Healthy Looks Like to Me,” Cassie, 33, started by revealing an in the past image, which was taken after she had actually currently lost 30 pounds and an after image that revealed her sculpted stomach now.

“The Perfect Match” star confessed she “didn’t even recognize” herself in the start and the in the past image made her “cringe.”

Cassie likewise exposed she declined to let her partner, Alex Fine, take her prior to image right at the start.

“I just wanted to do the work and wake up one day and be back to my normal self – no before picture,” she included.

Cassie then explained about losing 30 pounds prior to she began to exercise, per the recommendations of her physician, to lose the staying 30 pounds to get her to her pre-pregnancy weight

“I went pretty hard at first. By mid-March I was down another 15 and feeling pretty good,” she stated. “I had a little unusual stress and anxiety, however I had the ability to resolve it and down another 15 suggested I just had 15lbs to go to return to my pre-baby weight.”

Cassie then struck a roadway bump and exposed she acquired 15 pounds back and decided to go see her physician for bloodwork. The results concluded …