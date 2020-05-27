Cass City woman honors fallen heroes in unique way amid pandemic | News

Americans all over the place are honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

Deborah Robinson, of Cass City, made it some extent to honor our fallen heroes throughout the pandemic.

“That honor is still there even though we can’t assemble in groups of people,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson is the widow of late veteran Newton Robinson who died in 2003. Her son Brian Robinson was additionally a veteran, he misplaced his battle to PTSD 8-years in the past.

“It felt very sad coming up, not being able to honor our fallen heroes the way that they deserve to be honored,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson determined to honor them in her personal way with a particular tune.

“I’m going to play taps out my front door and out my back door just to keep a safe distance from everyone and to make sure we still celebrate and memorialize our fallen heroes,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson mentioned she’s already executed that on the gravesites of her husband and son. Now from her porch, she’ll play faucets for the households of different fallen heroes.

“There’s a lot of support, almost everyone we know knows someone that is a fallen hero,” Robinson mentioned.

Robinson is encouraging everybody to discover a way, regardless of how large or small, to easily say thanks for the final word sacrifice they made.

“They are not forgotten, they never will be forgotten,” Robinson mentioned. “I’m going to try to keep honoring them the best that I can, and I just would encourage the rest of our nation to do the same thing.”