Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, Indigo

Stressed out? We’ve got you covered. As comforting as a hug, our cozy new weighted blanket is worth the weight. Weighted blankets can have a calming effect, helping to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. Inspired by down jackets, quilted channels keep the micro bead fill evenly distributed to hug your body better. A breathable cover helps circulate air away from your body, keeping you comfortably cool.

Our 50″ x 70″ blankets offer three weight options, (10lb, 15lb, 20lb), letting you choose the size that works best for your body. We recommend 10% of your body weight for optimal comfort.

