Casey Stoner says MotoGP devalued without Marc Marquez

Honda star Marquez is facing at least another month on the sidelines as he recovers from a broken arm sustained during the Spanish Grand Prix, after an initial comeback attempt at the Andalusian GP left him needing a second operation.

His absence has paved the way for some new winners in the class, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira all racking up maiden victories.

However the unpredictable start to the pandemic-affected season hasn’t impressed retired two-time champion Stoner, who thinks the series is missing its “next level” without Marquez on the grid.

When asked by on the latest episode of the In the Fast Lane podcast if he feels Marquez’s absence has lessened the value of the championship, Stoner said: “This is where I can start some controversy, but I completely agree.

“Without Marc there, quite honestly, there’s no leader at the moment. And you see that by the results, by the people that are standing on the top step of the podium.

“Marc was a clear leader and took that championship to another level. When I was there it was myself, Valentino [Rossi], Jorge [Lorenzo] and Dani [Pedrosa] that were sort of always at the front stretching the field out. At the moment they don’t have that rider to do it, and show what you should be doing each weekend, a level of consistency…