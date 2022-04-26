In Russia, the cases of mass violations of public order by foreign citizens have become more frequent, which are receiving a great response from the society. The Prosecutor’s Office is taking appropriate measures in this regard, according to the annual report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the report highlights three cases of mass fighting in Moscow in July 2021, involving citizens of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Another case of mass brawl was registered in St. Petersburg.

According to the document, necessary measures are taken to ensure the rule of law in the field of migration, those who violate the registration of foreign citizens, fake passports, migration cards, Russian language certificates, medical certificates and other documents are prosecuted.