According to the results of the analysis conducted by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, in 2021 the incidence of pesticide poisoning has decreased 1.1 times compared to the previous year.

In 2021, compared to 2020, an increase in pesticide poisoning was observed among the child population.

The majority of poisonings with pesticides – 23% – were recorded due to parental negligence, 20.7% – due to negligence of the resident և 18.4% – due to suicide attempt.

At the same time, 57.5% of cases were reported among men and 42.5% – among women. The majority of cases – 65.5% – were registered in adults and 34.5% in children.

In order to avoid poisoning and further complications, the Ministry of Health once again urges:

• Use personal protective equipment (special clothing, mask, gloves, goggles, boots) when working with the herbicide;

• wash և keep clothes contaminated with toxic substances separate from everyday clothes;

• do not store toxic substances in food containers;

• Store toxic substances in factory bottles with warning labels;

• Keep the pesticide out of the reach of children.

RA MINISTRY OF HEALTH