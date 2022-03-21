On March 12 և 13, officers from the Shan Police Department uncovered two cases of illegal drug possession and use.

The first revelation was on March 12, at around 1 p.m. Criminal investigators brought a 20-year-old resident of Xi’an from Nairyan Street in Xi’an, and a search revealed a marijuana-like mass.

The next revelation was during a night tour, on the night of March 13. In this case, a 42-year-old resident of Yerevan was taken to the department from Ts Nairyan Street. His search revealed a marijuana-like mass of more than 4 grams. According to the 42-year-old man, marijuana is his.

Expert examinations have been appointed. The circumstances are being clarified.