Casemiro: I still get nervous talking to Zidane

The Brazilian is still in wonder of his super star supervisor and exposed the Frenchman is constantly requesting for more from him

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro confesses he still gets nervous talking to supervisor ZinedineZidane

The 28- year-old signed up with Los Blancos in 2013 and has actually developed himself as an essential part of Zidane’s beginning side in current seasons.

Having matured viewing Zizou in action, Casemiro exposed he still gets reclaimed when talking to the football legend.

Despite those remaining nerves, the duo have actually struck up a strong relationship, with Zidane continuously pressing Casemiro to progress as a midfielder.

“Even today I get a little nervous talking to him,” Casemiro informed The Guardian “I inform him he does not understand what he suggested for us, for me.

“Yeah, I inform him that: you took ’98 [World Cup] away however it didn’t alter anything. Also, understanding him now, I can state he deserves it. He’s unbelievable: the humbleness, how he reveals football. He treats us with a lot love and love.

“He’s really insistent; he constantly, constantly states: ‘Case, you can do more: arrive from the second line, feed midfielders, bring the ball out cleanly.’

“This year, possibly I have actually had more protagonism with the ball, however I still understand my task: rob the ball, provide it to my team-mates. But Zizou is pesado, …