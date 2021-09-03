Ivan Kaufman, Chairman & CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung to explain the increased demand for both renting and owning real estate.
Home Top Stories Case-Shiller Housing Index rises 18.6% annually in June, a pace that hasn’t...
Case-Shiller Housing Index rises 18.6% annually in June, a pace that hasn’t been seen since 1987
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Case-Shiller Housing Index rises 18.6% annually in June, a pace that hasn’t been seen...
Ivan Kaufman, Chairman & CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung to explain the increased demand for both renting and owning...
Hurricane Ida aftermath: The vital role truckers play replenishing food and supplies
Mike Kucharski, JKC Trucking Co-Owner and Vice President, joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Seana Smith to discuss the role of truckers in the...
Consumer confidence tumbles to 113.8 vs.123.0 expected
Vested Chief Economist Milton Ezrati breaks down the latest economic data amid the Delta variant surge and inflation with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith.
Happy Masks sees strong growth amid back to school
Happy Masks Co-Founders Melinda Hwang and Ed Fu join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the startup's recent boom in sales, as well...
Valley of Hype, The Culture that built Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire as CEO of her biotech startup, Theranos. The former Silicon Valley darling now faces criminal...