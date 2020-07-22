Case Club Waterproof PlayStation 4 & PS4 Slim/Pro Portable Gaming Station with Built-in 24″ 1080p Monitor, Storage for Controllers, Games, and Included Speakers (PS4 & Accessories Not Included) Gen 2



Case Club is proud to introduce the 24″ monitor Gaming Station for PS4 Gaming consoles. We took special care in engineering the features that this case has to offer. From the adjustable lid stays to the easy game and controller access, the case has it all. Case Club’s goal is to be efficient and also user friendly in what we engineer, and this Gaming Station will protect your valuable equipment, withstanding incredible abuse in extremely harsh environments. Designed for style as well as durability, the Case is molded from tough polypropylene and is rugged, lightweight, watertight, and airtight. A Perimeter O-Ring seals out the elements, protecting the contents from water, dust and other contaminants. The Case Club Waterproof PlayStation 4 Portable Gaming Station Case will not chip, dent, or lose its finish.

🎮Case comes with 24″ monitor, removable external speakers, and customized foam

🎮Monitor Specs: Resolution 1080p, Response Time 8ms (5ms GtG), Refresh Rate 60 Hz, Aspect Ratio 16:9, 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Brightness Intelligence Adaptive Technology

🎮Case is waterproof, airtight, padlockable, wheeled, has lid stays for adjustable viewing angle, games can be unloaded and loaded without console removal. Games can be played without removing the console.

🎮Does not fit original PS2,PS3, just the Original, Slim and Pro models. PS4 console, controllers, and games NOT included. Case weighs 35 lbs fully loaded. Patented.