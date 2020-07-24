Case Club Waterproof Playstation 4 Portable Gaming Station with Built-in Monitor & Storage for PS4 Controllers & Games



The Case Club PlayStation 4 Gaming Station is designed to let you take your gaming experience to both the next level, and to the next location! Simply strap in your PlayStation 4, or PS4 Slim, or PS4 Pro, and travel with peace of mind knowing that your console is secured in the toughest gaming case on the market. Once at your destination just plug in the monitor and console power cords and you are good to game. Your PS4 can stay strapped in and connected during both transit and during operation (no need to disconnect or remove the console). The case is waterproof, shockproof, dust proof, and the interior foam is specifically cut to form fit your PlayStation 4 console, 2 remotes, 6 game cases, and cords. Hook and Loop straps securely fasten down all of these items to protect against unwanted movement. The vibrant built-in 18.5″ LED HD+ Monitor with dual internal speakers will bring your gaming experience to life where ever you go. The Case Club PS4 Gaming Station comes with an HDMI cable pre-connected to the monitor that can be immediately hooked up to your console. PlayStation 4 console, remotes, and games not included. Monitor Specifications: Resolution 1366 x 768, 18.5 inches Diagonal corner to corner, 5 ms response time, True 16:9 Aspect Ratio LED HD+ Monitor Power Range :100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 1.1A (Max.)



🎮Easy to use; just connect the HDMI and power cord to your PlayStation 4, PS4 Slim, or PS4 Pro and then strap it in. Console can stay strapped in and connected during both transit and operation.

🎮The case is WATERPROOF & DUSTPROOF (MIL-STD-810F, IP67 rated), and features a pressure relief valve, twist lock latches, heavy duty handle, and 2 padlock holes The interior foam is closed cell military grade polyethylene form fitted for the PS4 variations, 2 remotes, 6 game cases, cords, and accessories

🎮Hook and Loop straps securely fasten down the items, and the hard shell case is made out of extremely tough injection molded polypropylene

🎮Console, remotes, and games are NOT included. Case weighs 21-26 lbs when fully loaded. Case does not operate off of an internal battery, and must be plugged into an external outlet to operate. Monitor is not a “smart” tv. 30 Day Warranty