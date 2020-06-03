CAS to hear Alberto Salazar’s appeal against doping suspension in November | Athletics News





The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has stated it can hear banned observe coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal to overturn his four-year doping suspension in November.

American Salazar, who coached a few of the world’s prime distance runners together with British Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, was banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in October for “orchestrating and facilitating” doping as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).

Swiss-based CAS, the world’s highest sports activities court docket, stated on Tuesday it might hear appeals from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown between November 8-16.

Brown, who labored for NOP on efficiency enhancement and served as a doctor for quite a few athletes in the coaching program, was additionally banned by USADA for 4 years.

Nike Inc, which funds NOP – an elite long-distance operating coaching centre in Portland underneath a long-term sponsorship cope with U.S. Track and Field – has beforehand stated it might assist Salazar’s bid to clear his identify.

No NOP runner was immediately implicated in doping by USADA.

Salazar received three consecutive New York City marathons from 1980 earlier than teaching a slew of Olympians, together with Farah, who received the 5,000 and 10,000m golds on the London and Rio Olympics earlier than splitting with the American in 2017.

The Nike Oregon Project has since been shut down after Salazar obtained the four-year ban for doping offences.