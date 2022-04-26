Cary Elwes is one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. He is known to be a brilliant actor who is known for his versatility. Elwes has portrayed a lot of significant roles. He shot to fame in the movie “Princess Bride”.

Cary’s acting in the movie was superb and he also received a number of awards for the same. However, the recent days do not seem to be going well for the actor. He has received the threat of his lifetime as Elwes was stung by a poisonous rattlesnake. The tragic incident took place recently while the actor was gardening.

He was watering the plants in his house’s backyard when the snake bit him. The actor immediately called for help as he started feeling dizzy straight away. The seriousness of the bite was such that the actor was required to be airlifted for medical attention.

Cary Elwes was rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Fortunately for the actor, the doctors were successfully able to treat the bite. Carl has been declared to be fully out of danger at the moment. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Cary Elwes Suffer The Shock Of His Life: A Rattlesnake Bite!

It was one of the scariest moments in the life of Cary Elwes. The actor has posted a picture of his wounded finger.

The finger looked horribly disfigured at the moment. The finger was abnormally swollen and had turned black from the poisonous bite.

The topmost part of the finger exhibited cuts from the bite of the rattlesnake. There were visible black lines all over the wound area.

Fortunately for the actor, prompt medical attention got him out of danger. He has been declared ” fully recovered”.

Fans have poured their best wishes to Cary Elwes. Everybody wished him a speedy recovery.