Cary Elwes, who starred in the film Princess Bride, was recently admitted to a California hospital. He was bit by a rattlesnake, according to reports.

His hospitalization was the subject of a lot of conjecture. Cary Elwes broke the quiet on Monday and turned to social media to inform his followers that he had been bitten by a rattlesnake, not an ROUS. The Princess Bride star used this ROUS joke in his 1987 film “Rodent Of Unusual Size,” in which he co-starred with Robin Wright.

Elwes even posted a photo of his bitten hand on Instagram. In the photo, his hand was noticeably swollen, with a black and blue finger.

Cary Elwes Is Safe And Is Recovering

The Princess Bride star expressed his gratitude to the employees at Malibu Urgent Care, the LA County Fire Department, and all of the medical staff and experts at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. At the perfect time, the latter showed genuine concern for him. Cary Elwes tweeted that he was handled with respect by the medical team. He went on to say that he’s now on the mend and that he owes it all to those amazing people. Adding to the rattlesnake incident, Cary Elwes was gardening in his yard when he was bitten by a rattlesnake, according to reports.

Elwes’ social media is being flooded with well-wishes for his recovery from fans and co-stars. When the hospital learned of the rattlesnake bite, a team of paramedics was dispatched to his home right away. Cary Elwes was then transported to a local hospital. Thankfully, the Princess Bride star received the assistance he required in a timely manner.