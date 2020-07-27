Carville Advises Biden To Keep Doing ‘Precisely What You’re Doing’ And Don’t Listen To ‘Namby-Pamby Democrats That Are Panicking’

Presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden got some guidance from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville on Sunday.

Carville informed MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” that Biden was “running a smart campaign” and recommended him to “do precisely” what he has actually been doing. He included that Biden must not “listen to all these willy-nilly, namby-pamby Democrats that are panicking” about his project method to stay in the basement.

Carville on Biden: ‘He’ s doing what he requires to do’

“Do precisely what you’re doing,” Carville firmly insisted. “And don’t listen to all these willy-nilly, namby-pamby Democrats that are panicking. He’s running a smart campaign. He’s doing what he needs to do.”

“When he has to, he’s drawing a contrast,” Carville included. “I don’t really have a complaint of what the vice president is doing. By the way … Trump is getting in a fight with the Cheney family and the Reagan family. That would be like if Joe Biden got in a fight with the Clintons and the Obamas. I would say that’s not a smart strategy.”

Carville: ‘I’ m not stressed in the least bit about Joe Biden’

“I mean, I don’t know what this guy is doing or thinking right now,” he continued. “But I think Joe Biden is doing just fine. I think his campaign is really smart and there’s just a lot of handwringing. It’s not 2016. It’s 2020.”

“He’s going to do fine,” Carville highlighted. “I’m not worried in the least bit about Joe Biden. I’m not worried in the least bit about his campaign.”

Biden preventing genuine interviews

Despite Carville’s guidance, Biden has actually been implicated of evading hard interviews, most significantly interview demands from Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who just recently talked with President Donald Trump.



