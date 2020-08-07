Carvalho hoping Chelsea can produce Champions League comeback against Bayern Munich

The Blues deal with an enormous job of turning the tables against their German challengers

Former Chelsea star Ricardo Carvalho is still supporting the Blues as they resume their Champions League run against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea deal with an uphill struggle when it pertains to protecting their area in the next round of the competitors, having actually lost 3-0 in the very first leg of their round of 16 clash.

Making matters even worse, Chelsea are experiencing a string of injuries with Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Willian, N’golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta all handling some sort of condition at the minute.

Of that group, just Kante and Loftus-Cheek will be positive for this weekend’s conference with Bayern, with Frank Lampard set to bring children Lewis Bate, Dynel Simeu and Ian Maatsen into the team.

Carvalho, who bet Chelsea from 2004 to 2010, states that he is still pulling for his previous side, although he confessed that the Blues are not amongst the favourites.

“Everyone’s always talking about the same favourites: Barcelona, Real Madrid…They’re teams that are used to being in the finals or semi-finals, and that’s very important, as is the case with Bayern,” he stated at the discussion of the Champions League Trophy in Lisbon.

“But, now, it’s just one match, which makes whatever much more …