Caruso joins Supercars TV broadcast team for Darwin

The Tickford Racing driver has an existing relationship with the free-to-air network, having spent last year as a regular panellist on the RPM magazine show.

While the coronavirus pandemic has limited his TV work so far this season, Caruso has been drafted back into 10’s line-up for its coverage of the first leg of the Darwin double-header.

He’ll provide expert insight live from his home in Melbourne, as the city continues with its Stage 4 lockdown due to a deadly second COVID-19 wave.

Caruso broke the news on the latest episode of the Below the Bonnet podcast.

“I’m back!” he said. “I’ll be talking about what’s going on in Darwin on Channel 10, which is pretty exciting. It’s just good to get back racing. We’ve had one race in five weeks, I can’t wait to see some racing.

“I’m doing it remotely from Melbourne. It’s basically on Zoom, you do it from home. That’s the world we live in now.”

Caruso is the latest expert to join 10’s team for Darwin, following the recent news that Will Davison will be part of the broadcast. The Bathurst winner is expected to work remotely from Perth.

Caruso and Davison are set to be Tickford teammates for the Bathurst 1000 later this year, with the latter widely-tipped to have locked in the spot alongside Cam Waters, while Caruso will be reunited with Lee Holdsworth.

