Carson says Atlanta police shooting not as ‘clear cut’ as George Floyd death

“This is a situation that is not clear cut, you know, like the callous murder that occurred in Minnesota,” Carson said in reference to Floyd’s death during Minneapolis police custody. “Certainly in retrospect, there probably are other ways to do things but, again, we don’t know. We, the public, don’t know.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which can be investigating the shooting, said the life-threatening confrontation started with officers responding to a complaint that the man was sleeping in a car blocking the drive-thru lane at a Wendy’s restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety make sure then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday. The footage shows a person running from two white police officers as that he raises a hand, which can be holding some form of object, toward an officer a few steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires as the man keeps running, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and did actually point it at the officer as he fled, prompting the officer to attain for his gun and fire approximately three shots.

The security camera video recorded Brooks “running or fleeing from Atlanta police officers,” Reynolds said. “It appears that he has in his hand a Taser.”

The footage does not show Brooks’ initial struggle with police.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her post following an incident plus one of the officers mixed up in shooting, Garrett Rolfe, has been fired. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been added to administrative duty, according to a release from police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee.

Protesters on Saturday night set fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was fatally shot the night time before and blocked traffic on a nearby highway. The fire was out by 11:30 p.m., but video from local news stations showed it again engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. Sunday. Atlanta police said 36 everyone was arrested at protests as of midnight.

The shooting came at the same time of heightened tension over accusations of police brutality and requires reforms throughout the U.S. following the May 25 death of Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a now-fired police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on the unarmed black man’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Demonstrators, including members of Brooks’ family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where that he was shot.

Among those protesting was Crystal Brooks, who said she actually is Rayshard Brooks’ sister-in-law.

“He wasn’t causing anybody any harm,” she said. “The police went up to the car and even though the car was parked they pulled him out of the car and started tussling with him.”

She added: “He did grab the Taser, but he just grabbed the Taser and ran.”

The Associated Press contributed for this report.