NYSE: CARS recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts at BidAskClub this Thursday, December 16. This is up from their previous rating of “Hold”.

CARS stocks traded at $13.04 this Thursday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $878.71 million. It has a negative PE ratio of -1.05, along with a beta value of 2.42 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $13.47 to $3.25. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $10.16 and its 200SMA stands at $8.29.

Cars.com Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 9th of November. The earnings stood at $0.50 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.30. The company’s return on equity stood at -17.78% along with the net margin of 151.54%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $142.25 million but it made $144.40 million for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm’s EPS was reported to be $0.32. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has decreased by 5.1% on a yearly basis.

NYSE: CARS has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as DA Davidson, Zacks Investment Research, ValuEngine, Citigroup, Inc., Smith Barney Citigroup, and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

DA Davidson increased the price target of this company from $10.25 to $13.00 and rated it as “buy”. Zacks analysts, on the other hand, decreased the rating to “sell” from “hold”. ValuEngine gave out a “sell” rating and so on.

The recent consensus rating of Cars.com currently stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $11.33. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.