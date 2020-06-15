Cars Plow Through Protesters in Hollywood



At least 2 L.A. drivers were NOT right down to go around protesters marching for Black Lives Matter and Pride — instead, they went through them, hitting pedestrians.

Two different cars were seen driving through demonstrators Sunday. First up, some maniac in a BMW SUV on Hollywood Blvd … who came in kinda hot and slowed as he or she approached a crowd blocking the trail. However, they refused to come quickly to a complete stop, or even try to go around … and rammed through at least 2 marchers.

One victim was dragged along along with the hood before getting thrown off, and yet another man was knocked down. The psycho sped off and got away, nonetheless it sounds like somebody caught the license plate, and we’re told police are searching for the driver



Meanwhile, in WeHo … there was yet another driver who didn’t quite do the ramming that the Hollywood lunatic above got away with. But still, she crept through protesters blocking her path, and they let her know they weren’t too happy with her impeding.