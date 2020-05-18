Cars parade through nursing home parking lot for WW2 vet’s 100th birthday

Bernie’s Bettini’s shed birthday celebration was composed for with the parade that transcended her nursing home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Bernie Bettini wound up having an active birthday nevertheless.

The World War 2 professional transformed 100 on Saturday, May 16 th, as well as her family members was originally let down that the large birthday celebration they had actually intended needed to be terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But luckily, the neighborhood was right here to make the day remarkable.

A line further than the eyes can see of cars, solution cars, as well as motorbikes flaunted through the the parking lot of Senior Stars Assisted Living in Davenport recognizing Bettini’s birthday as well as her solution in the UNITED STATE Coast Guard Women’s Reserve.

The parade included professional’s companies, patriot cyclists, as well as participants of the Coast Guard as well as Honor Flight.